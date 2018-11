The 32-year-old actress sat down for the PAPER‘s annual “Break the Internet” issue, in which she talked about her drug-fueled past.Recall that the former child star on Nickelodeon went mainstream when she transitioned into movies, starring in hits like Big Fat Liar and What a Girl Wants. Things took a …via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Rheviu Get more Nigeria Entertainment News