Artificial intelligence is better than specialist doctors at diagnosing lung cancer, a US study suggests.
The researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois and Google hope the technology could boost the effectiveness of cancer screening. Finding tumours at an earlier stage should make them easier to …
Read more via BBC News https://bbc.in/2VC6xSb
The researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois and Google hope the technology could boost the effectiveness of cancer screening. Finding tumours at an earlier stage should make them easier to …
Read more via BBC News https://bbc.in/2VC6xSb