The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has stated that it had no idea of the resumption of the varsity for academic activities. LAUTECH authorities had issued a statement saying the school will be reopened on Friday, September 15, 2017. ASUU and other unions in the university said they would not obey the directive of the university authorities asking students to resume on Friday. This is according to the chairman of the ASUU at the university, Dr. Biodun Olaniran; and the chairman of the Joint Action Committee at the university, Mr. Muraina Alesinloye.