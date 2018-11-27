Politics Atiku condemns alleged plot to impeach Akwa-Ibom Gov, Emmanuel – pulse.ng

#1
In his reaction, Atiku described the action of the lawmakers as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the alleged plot to impeach the Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel. According to reports …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2FGR94f

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top