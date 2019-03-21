Entertainment BBNaija reunion: Cee-c, Anto, Bambam, Tobi, others make shocking revelations at ‘Double Wahala Reloaded’ – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Double Wahala Reloaded reunion show had lot of scenes, revelations and drama on Wednesday night.

The 19 ex-housemates reconvened in an epic reunion show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, bared it all on their relationships outside the show Rico Swavey revealed he dated Princess before the show and also …



via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fr3GqB

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top