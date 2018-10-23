Metro BREAKING: Buhari approves N30,000 minimum wage | TheCable

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

He said this while receiving the report of the tripartite committee on the review of national minimum wage at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.



