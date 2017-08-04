The Presidency on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari called the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, on the telephone. The call was made to commiserate with him over the death of his mother, Alhaja Saratu. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja. Shehu said Buhari expressed sympathy with the governor, describing his mother “as a great woman who was a pillar of discipline to her children.’’ He further quoted the President as saying that the matriarch of the Aregbesola family deserved great honour for “the sacrifices she made to bring up her children on the path of sound moral character and commitment to good reputation.’’ Buhari said the governor’s mother contributed immeasurably to the building of a respectable pedigree for her family by raising disciplined and humble children like the governor. He prayed that Allah would bless her soul, reward all her good deeds with paradise and comfort the family she left behind. Source: Punch