Politics Buhari Shocks Presidency Staff: “Haven’t You Watched Videos Of Ganduje Stuffing Dollars Under His Agbada” – OluFamous.Com

#1
While some in the Presidency are trying to cover the Dollars issue as usual, pretending like nothing happened because it affects an APC Governor, President Muhammadu Buhari has openly expressed is anger over the bribe-taking videos of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. Buhari said he has seen the videos …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2QzHBt6

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top