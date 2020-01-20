Entertainment Burna Boy’s “My Money, My Baby” & Tobe Nwigwe’s “I’m Dope” are on Michelle Obama’s Workout Playlist – BellaNaija

There’s just something about music that leeps you going, keeps your pumping when you’re working out, and Michelle Obama might just be the right plug.

Still phasing into the New Year, Michelle Obama is hoping her favorite tracks inspires and motivates someone to hit gym, get that amazing body while grooving …

burna.jpeg

