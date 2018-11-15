Below are photos of the PDP executives injured when armed men attacked PDP members in Ipo Omademe in Ikwerre LGA.
According to report,Hon Barr B S Emerengwa, Hon Samuel Nwanosike and the leadership of PDP in Ikwerre LGA were in Ipo on a sensitization tour before the heavily armed …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2B8vCgV
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to report,Hon Barr B S Emerengwa, Hon Samuel Nwanosike and the leadership of PDP in Ikwerre LGA were in Ipo on a sensitization tour before the heavily armed …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2B8vCgV
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]