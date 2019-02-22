Entertainment Donald Trump, 50 Cent React To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest For Filing False Police Report – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Jussie Smollett turned himself in and was booked by Chicago PD early Thursday morning under a felony charge for filing a false police report; following claims he made about being attacked by racist, homophobic, MAGA supporters............



via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – https://ift.tt/2SQnvA3

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top