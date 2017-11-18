The Commissioner for Communications and Orientation of Edo State, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu informed the public of the State’s push to access the World Bank’s N2B grant to Edo State’s work on developing its infrastructural projects, N500 Million has been approved by the State as counterpart funding. He stated this after the weekly Executive Council meeting in Benin City, Edo. The approval of the release of N500 million had been okayed by the Governor, Godwin Obaseki. The Commissioner also stated that the project would extend to the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, equally distributed for maximum impact. He noted that the initiative was to train would train entrepreneurs as well as technically sound workers, in addition to the 10,000 youths already trained to contribute to the State’s development. The committee concerned with this project would be headed by the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Honorable Osahon Amiolemen.