The Federal Government on Tuesday appointed Mr Kashifu Abdullahi as the new Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).
Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA confirmed the appointment to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Umar …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Zb68w4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA confirmed the appointment to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Umar …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Zb68w4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]