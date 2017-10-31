Submit Post Advertise

Business FG Releases Breakdown of 2017 VAT Revenue For 10months

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017 at 2:38 PM. Views count: 1

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) grossed N797.51 billion into the Federation Account between January and October 2017, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, revealed on Tuesday.

    The non-oil revenue represents 46.15 per cent of the 2017 VAT budget of N1.728 trillion.

    It is however an increase of 19.78 per cent over the corresponding period in 2016.

    In a statement released by Oluyinka Akintunde, Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the Hon. Minister of Finance, quoted the Minister as saying the details of the 2017 VAT collection on Tuesday in Abuja, with the highest VAT collection of N86.71 billion was achieved in September 2017, while N84.67 billion and N83.315 billion were recorded in May and October, respectively.

    The lowest VAT earning of N69.20 billion was in March 2017.

    The Federal Government gets 15 per cent of VAT revenue, while the States and Local Governments receive 50 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

    Adeosun reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to aggressively growing the tax revenue base in order drive economic growth.

    See photos of breakdown:

    FB_IMG_1509456578362.jpg



    FB_IMG_1509456587479.jpg

    FB_IMG_1509456572829.jpg
     
    Last edited: Oct 31, 2017 at 2:43 PM
    RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017 at 2:38 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Releases Breakdown Revenue
    1. Samguine
      Business

      iPhone 8 Specs And Features: Disgruntled unted Apple Employee Leaks Details

      Samguine, Sep 11, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      6,339
      Samguine
      Sep 11, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Business

      Airtel Nigeria Releases Terms for Its New Unlimited Data Plans

      Lequte, Jul 21, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      2,593
      Samuel Arua
      Aug 6, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Etisalat Nigeria Releases Statement Over Change Of Brand Name

      RemmyAlex, Jul 11, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,459
      RemmyAlex
      Jul 11, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Etisalat Nigeria Releases Statement Over Acquisition

      RemmyAlex, Jun 20, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      451
      RemmyAlex
      Jun 20, 2017
    5. kemi
      Business

      Fayose’s Ekiti Omitted as FG Releases N388.304b Bailout To 17 States [LIST AND BREAKDOWN]

      kemi, Jan 8, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      18,799
      kemi
      Jan 8, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      FG Releases Breakdown Of How 2016 Budget Has Been Spent So Far

      RemmyAlex, Nov 22, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,015
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 22, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Business

      Nigeria: Breakdown of Amount Released for Capital Projects to Ministries in 2016

      Lequte, Nov 1, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,333
      Lequte
      Nov 1, 2016

    Comments