Metro Fire Outbreak At Kano International Airport

    The Malam Aminu Kano International Airport is currently engulfed in a blaze of fire, Daily Sun reports.

    It was gathered that the section of the complex caught in the wild fire is the fuel dump.

    The fuel drop is located just some few distance away from the domestic arrival hall adjacent a vast space that houses corner shops. An eyewitness said the fire started around 7.45am and forced dwellers to flee the area.


    upload_2017-4-5_10-32-33.png

    The source says, “The fire has raged for twenty minutes now and as I speak to you fire service personnel have deployed enough tanks to contain the emergency.”
     
