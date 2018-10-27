Kano: The publisher of the Daily Nigerian, an online Newspaper,Jafar Jafar, has insisted that the video clips on the alleged bribery corruption against Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje was genuine and un-tampered document.
The publisher insisted on the issue on Thursday when he appeared before the Kano State House of …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2PqLDGP
Get More Nigeria Political News
The publisher insisted on the issue on Thursday when he appeared before the Kano State House of …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2PqLDGP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]