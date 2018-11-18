Entertainment Here Are The Top 18 Finalists For Miss Nigeria 2018! – 360Nobs.com

#1
Nigeria, we finally have the 18 finalists for the Miss Nigeria 2018 pageant.

You can vote for your favorite contestant into the Viewers’ Choice Top 12 by liking their photos as your votes will contribute 50% of the final scores for the Top 12 while the technical judging will be the …



via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2DsGSpJ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top