Politics Hold Obasanjo responsible for constitutional loopholes – Falana – Vanguard News

#1
Foremost human right activist and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, has directed that former president Olusegun Obasanjo be held responsible for loopholes in the constitution. Falana Speaking in Lagos, last week, during the launch of the minority report written by Professor Olusegun Osoba and Dr. Yusufu Bala Usman, …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2IWZn9c
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top