Foremost human right activist and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, has directed that former president Olusegun Obasanjo be held responsible for loopholes in the constitution. Falana Speaking in Lagos, last week, during the launch of the minority report written by Professor Olusegun Osoba and Dr. Yusufu Bala Usman, …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2IWZn9c
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2IWZn9c
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[7]