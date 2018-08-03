Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

I can never change my gender, my girlfriend is based in London – Bobrisky reveals

Popular cross-dresser Bobrisky has refuted claims that suggest that he is gay. In a recent interview, he opined that he isn't and doesn't associate himself with people like that.

Speaking with Sunnewsonline, the Nigerian male barbie said he has a girlfriend who stays abroad he plans to marry.....



