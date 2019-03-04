It appears fashion designer , Toyin Lawani has responded to Bobrisky’s shade . Toyin who celebrated her 37th birthday on Friday with a lavish concert , was indirectly shaded by male cross-dresser , Bobrisky .
He called her broke writing ”Hey bitch? We all know you are so broke .Stop wasting …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Es9ZbE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He called her broke writing ”Hey bitch? We all know you are so broke .Stop wasting …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Es9ZbE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]