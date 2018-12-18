President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday that he would guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2019 by ensuring a level-playing field.
He alleged that in past elections when he contested before he won eventually in 2015, votes were “awarded” to the winners to deny him victory....
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2A3aB6a
Get More Nigeria Political News
He alleged that in past elections when he contested before he won eventually in 2015, votes were “awarded” to the winners to deny him victory....
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2A3aB6a
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]