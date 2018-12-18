Politics I Won’t Rig 2019 Polls The Way They Rigged Me Out In The Past – President Buhari – OluFamous.Com

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday that he would guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2019 by ensuring a level-playing field.

He alleged that in past elections when he contested before he won eventually in 2015, votes were “awarded” to the winners to deny him victory....



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2A3aB6a

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top