The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said Wednesday it had commenced plans for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry due to take place from March 9 to 17. Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB’s Registrar disclosed this at a Critical Stakeholders Meeting on Plans and Modalities for the Sale and Registration of 2018 UTME Application. Oloyede said that the proposed sale of application would commence on Nov. 22 and end Jan. 22, 2018, spanning two months as against one month in 2017 for the exercise. “In proposing these dates, management has taken into consideration the dates of other public examinations namely, WAEC, NECO. “Having examined that all logistics are put in place for a smooth exercise, management would strictly adhere to the sale period. “Therefore all critical stakeholders are advised to cooperate, collaborate, support and assist the board in this direction,’’ he said. Oloyede said the application fees for the examination remained N5, 000, adding that this was inclusive of the N300 commission paid on each application to selling points. The registrar added that foreign based candidates would pay the sum of $20 dollars per candidate as against $100 and 150 dollars paid in 2017 for candidates in Africa and outside Africa, respectively. He said the optional Mock Examination would hold from Jan. 22 to 24, 2018. Candidates are advised to visit the Board's website http://www.jamb.gov.ng to get acquainted with the Board's Brochure.