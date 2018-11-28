Deadline is reporting that Ava DuVernay has landed a major TV deal.
According to the media house, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director has signed a multi-year and multi-genre overall deal with the Peter Roth-run Warner Bros studio....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2zxifp7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the media house, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director has signed a multi-year and multi-genre overall deal with the Peter Roth-run Warner Bros studio....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2zxifp7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]