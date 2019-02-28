Entertainment Jordyn Woods: Fling with Tristan Thompson was a one-time thing – Laila’s Blog

#1
A source close to Jordyn Woods has stated that the fling she had with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, was a one-time thing.

Jordyn Woods was caught making out with Tristan Thompson who came to see his baby mama and their kid on Valentine’s Day. “She …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NF9Ndv

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top