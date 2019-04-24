Entertainment Jordyn Woods on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: ‘I Was Bullied by the World’ – Olisa.tv

#1
Jordyn Woods has spoken up yet again about how she felt during the saga with the Kardashians.

The model, who is currently in Lagos, addressed the controversy surrounding her alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian’s former partner Tristan Thompson during a panel in Lagos, saying she was “bullied by the world..........



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2vjJyRt

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top