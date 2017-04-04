Jude Chijioke Wins NGN10K In Nigerian Bulletin Weekly Quiz

Nigerian Bulletin member Attah Jude Chijioke, with username @judex usufo has emerged the winner of the recently concluded Nigerian Bulletin Weekly competition winning a cash prize of NGN 10,000.
Also, there were two runners up, Chukwuka Cherish @chukwuka cherish and Chris Mmadu @Chris mmadu who grabbed recharge cards worth NGN2,500 each
Jude, a 400-level Mechanical Engineering student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka expressed joy after receiving his cash prize. In his words, ''Wow! And that was how I got cool 10k from Nigerian bulletin this beautiful morning. Thank you so so much @Samguine and other Nigerian bulletin crew for making it happen. #zerorecession for me this Easter. Thanks once again
The Nigerian Bulletin Weekly Quiz is set up to reward registered and active members of the Nigerian Bulletin community. Members are required to download the NB Weekly magazine, answer a question and they could be lucky winners. CLICK HERE for more information.
We say congratulations to the winners. See you this weekend
DOWNLOAD YOUR COPY OF NB WEEKLY 9
