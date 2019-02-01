The scheduled arraignment of the former head of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folashade, on Friday could not go on as the defendants failed to present themselves to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.An EFCC prosecutor told journalists the commission would issue a statement shortly about the development.The couple had been scheduled to be arraigned before a federal court in Lagos on a four-count charge of money laundering running into millions of dollars