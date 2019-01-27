Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as an embarrassment to the law profession.
He anchored his claim on Osinbajo’s silence over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen. Fayose urged relevant authority to strip Osinbajo …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HAnvi7
Get More Nigeria Political News
He anchored his claim on Osinbajo’s silence over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen. Fayose urged relevant authority to strip Osinbajo …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HAnvi7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]