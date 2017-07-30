Submit Post Advertise

Kano: Ganduje Announces New Appointments

    Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the appointment of Mustafa Hamza-Buhari as his new political adviser.‎

    ganduje.jpg

    This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the Director General, Media and Communication, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai.‎

    The statement also announced the ‎appointment of ‎Khadi Salisu-Muhammad‎ as the Chairman, ‎Hajj Tribunal and ‎Shehu Tasiu-Ishaq as member.‎

    According to the statement, other members of the tribunal include ‎Hajia Sakina Yusuf‎, CSP Adamu Babayo and‎ Musa Zangon-Mata‎.

    While congratulating the new appointees, the governor charged them to be diligent and selfless in the discharge of their duties.
     
