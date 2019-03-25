Politics Kano supplementary election: Ganduje reacts as INEC announces winner – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the election process for the March 23 supplementary election in the state, as “really democratic”.

Ganduje was announced as the winner of the election on Sunday, after he polled a total of 1,033,695 as against his closest rival, Abba Yusuf …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TTBFAN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top