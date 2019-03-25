Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the election process for the March 23 supplementary election in the state, as “really democratic”.
Ganduje was announced as the winner of the election on Sunday, after he polled a total of 1,033,695 as against his closest rival, Abba Yusuf …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TTBFAN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ganduje was announced as the winner of the election on Sunday, after he polled a total of 1,033,695 as against his closest rival, Abba Yusuf …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TTBFAN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]