Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s inability to address the crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Jos is nothing new.
Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC, was in Jos on Saturday in continuation of his nationwide campaign for the elections.
https://www.thecable.ng/lalong-why-...ateau-apc-rally/amp?__twitter_impression=true
Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC, was in Jos on Saturday in continuation of his nationwide campaign for the elections.
https://www.thecable.ng/lalong-why-...ateau-apc-rally/amp?__twitter_impression=true