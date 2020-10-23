In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Lekki attack: I called Buhari twice, he wasn’t available – Sanwo-Olu says - Vanguard Newspaper
- BREAKING: Video footage of Lekki shooting will be submitted to judicial panel, says Sanwo-Olu - The Cable
- End SARS: Obaseki gives escaped inmates 48hours to return – Daily Post News
- Fayose to Buhari: No true president will wait to be compelled to speak to his people – PM News
- FG owes road contractors N392bn – Fashola - Linda Ikejis Blog
- #EndSARS: APC Accuse PDP Of Sponsoring And Fueling Protests – Tori News
Lekki attack: I called Buhari twice, he wasn't available – Sanwo-Olu says - Vanguard Newspaper
https://t.co/aMbNJJLowK
BREAKING: Video footage of Lekki shooting will be submitted to judicial panel, says Sanwo-Olu - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-video-footage-of-lekki-shooting-will-be-submitted-to-judicial-panel-says-sanwo-olu
End SARS: Obaseki gives escaped inmates 48hours to return – Daily Post News
https://dailypost.ng/2020/10/22/end-sars-obaseki-gives-escaped-inmates-48hours-to-return/
Fayose to Buhari: No true president will wait to be compelled to speak to his people – PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/22/fayose-to-buhari-no-true-president-will-wait-to-be-compelled-to-speak-to-his-people/
FG owes road contractors N392bn – Fashola - Linda Ikejis Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/fg-owes-road-contractors-n392bn-fashola.html
#EndSARS: APC Accuse PDP Of Sponsoring And Fueling Protests – Tori News
https://www.tori.ng/news/157082/endsars-apc-accuse-pdp-of-sponsoring-and-fueling-p.html
