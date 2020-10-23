Video Lekki attack: I called Buhari twice, he wasn’t available – Sanwo-Olu says | Nigeria News Links


  • Lekki attack: I called Buhari twice, he wasn’t available – Sanwo-Olu says - Vanguard Newspaper
  • BREAKING: Video footage of Lekki shooting will be submitted to judicial panel, says Sanwo-Olu - The Cable
  • End SARS: Obaseki gives escaped inmates 48hours to return – Daily Post News
  • Fayose to Buhari: No true president will wait to be compelled to speak to his people – PM News
  • FG owes road contractors N392bn – Fashola - Linda Ikejis Blog
  • #EndSARS: APC Accuse PDP Of Sponsoring And Fueling Protests – Tori News


Politics - Lekki attack: I called Buhari twice, he wasn’t available – Sanwo-Olu says - Vanguard Newspaper

https://t.co/aMbNJJLowK
Politics - BREAKING: Video footage of Lekki shooting will be submitted to judicial panel, says Sanwo-Olu - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-video-footage-of-lekki-shooting-will-be-submitted-to-judicial-panel-says-sanwo-olu
Politics - End SARS: Obaseki gives escaped inmates 48hours to return – Daily Post News

https://dailypost.ng/2020/10/22/end-sars-obaseki-gives-escaped-inmates-48hours-to-return/
Politics - Fayose to Buhari: No true president will wait to be compelled to speak to his people – PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/22/fayose-to-buhari-no-true-president-will-wait-to-be-compelled-to-speak-to-his-people/
Politics - FG owes road contractors N392bn – Fashola - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/fg-owes-road-contractors-n392bn-fashola.html
Politics - #EndSARS: APC Accuse PDP Of Sponsoring And Fueling Protests – Tori News

https://www.tori.ng/news/157082/endsars-apc-accuse-pdp-of-sponsoring-and-fueling-p.html
