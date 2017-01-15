The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola, said on Saturday that the institution would collect the over N2bn debt students owe it whether they are able to recoup their money invested in the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM or not. Popoola said, “Some of them (students) used their school fees to invest in MMM but whether MMM comes back or not, it is their headache. “I have told them that we are not going to open the portal. If I see that a critical mass of the students pay, then we will decide to open the portal just for about 48 hours. But they must pay first. “This is how we accumulated a debt profile of over N2bn, we cannot continue this way. They just have to pay the money.”