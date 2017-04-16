According to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Saleh Dunoma, the rehabilitation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport runway will be completed before April 17, the due date.



In a statement signed by the media consultant to the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Ariyo Akinfenwa, on Sunday in Lagos, he said: “We will be ready April 17 but we are leaving the remaining two days for Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).



“We have written to them and they will come by today (Sunday) to do the preliminary inspection.



“They have to certify the airport that what we have done is in accordance with their standards.



” If there is any observation as a result of the inspection, we will now make sure we carry out corrections,” the FAAN boss said after inspecting the progress of work at the airport.



He maintained that with the work done, the April 19 deadline for the reopening of the airport is no longer in doubt.

