Today's News Highlights Include
Boko Haram kills CAN official abducted in Adamawa | TheCable
Boko Haram insurgents have killed Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state. Andimi was abducted early January when the insurgents attacked his village https://t.co/Y0eDNyInYS https://t.co/4wJkN8rdhU
President Buhari was absent at the UK-Africa Investment Summit which has caused Nigerians to react. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/36fw9Ka -- Get More Nigeria Political News
Boko Haram recently launched a vicious attack which removed Maiduguri from the national electricity grid and also led to the burning of a United Nations’ facility in Ngala, Borno state. Spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah who confirmed the attack on Monday...
According to The Nation, dozens of security Operatives from the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), most of them armed on Monday morning positioned themselves at Panseke, a bustling area of Abeokuta, Read more via...
A leading campaigner for operation Amotekun, Governor Akeredolu has said he doesn’t care if his quest will stop him from getting a second term. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2tuuMdk -- Get More Nigeria Political News
