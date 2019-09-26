Video Nigeria News Today - Boko Haram cuts off Maiduguri from national electricity grid, burns UN facility

#1

Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
Boko Haram kills CAN official abducted in Adamawa | TheCable
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Boko Haram kills CAN official abducted in Adamawa | TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Boko Haram insurgents have killed Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state. Andimi was abducted early January when the insurgents attacked his village https://t.co/Y0eDNyInYS https://t.co/4wJkN8rdhU
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Nigerians React As President Buhari Is Noticeably Absent At UK Summit Dinner For African Leaders – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Buhari was absent at the UK-Africa Investment Summit which has caused Nigerians to react. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/36fw9Ka -- Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Boko Haram cuts off Maiduguri from national electricity grid, burns UN facility (photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Boko Haram recently launched a vicious attack which removed Maiduguri from the national electricity grid and also led to the burning of a United Nations’ facility in Ngala, Borno state. Spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah who confirmed the attack on Monday...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Drama As Armed Policemen, DSS Storm Venue Of Amotekun Rally In Ogun – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

According to The Nation, dozens of security Operatives from the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), most of them armed on Monday morning positioned themselves at Panseke, a bustling area of Abeokuta, Read more via...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

I’m Not Bothered If Supporting Amotekun Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition – Akeredolu – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A leading campaigner for operation Amotekun, Governor Akeredolu has said he doesn’t care if his quest will stop him from getting a second term. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2tuuMdk -- Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[77]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top