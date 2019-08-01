Today's News Highlights Include
Breaking: Buhari leaves for South Africa – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja Wednesday on a three-day visit to the Republic of South Africa. Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2mAKiRe -- Get More Nigeria Political News
Multiple Grammy winner and International Opera star, Jessye Norman dies at 74 – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
International opera star, Jessye Norman died Monday, September 30th at the age of 74. The New York Metropolitan Opera described Norman as "one of the great sopranos of the past half-century. ... via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2o1q3wC Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Buhari promises Nigerians uninterrupted electricity supply soon – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Buhari says his investments in the power sector will soon pay off for Nigerians. President Muhammadu Buhari has promised Nigerians they’ll enjoy affordable and uninterrupted electricity supply in the not-too-distant future. Nigeria has failed for decades to adequately supply electricity to its...
Bayelsa Assembly leadership crisis: Gov. Dickson recognises new Speaker – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Isenah, had adjourned the session indefinitely for the house to proceed on recess. Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has endorsed the election of a new Speaker for Bayelsa House of Assembly which took place under chaotic circumstances on Monday..... Read...
Obaseki seeks probe of alleged N20b NDDC’s projects fund spent in Edo – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday sought a probe of the N20b emergency funds allegedly spent by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on projects in the state covering the last six months. He stated … Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News –...
