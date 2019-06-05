advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Video Nigeria News Today - Election Tribunal: Why I Fell Out With Buhari — Buba Galadima

Today's News Highlights Include:
Breaking! Police arrive in court with Senator Elisha Abbo to arraign him – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Police have arrived at the Zuba Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, to arraign Senator Elisha Abbo for assault. The lawmaker is expected to be arraigned on one count of assault any moment from now. More details shortly. Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2G0SUah -- Get...
Election Tribunal: Why I Fell Out With Buhari — Buba Galadima – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Buba Galadima, who is a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, denied the claim that he fell out with the President in 2015 because he was not appointed a minister. Galadima, who is the first witness for the Peoples Democratic...
Breaking: Oshiomhole makes surprise appearance at presidential election tribunal – The Nation Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made a surprise appearance on Monday at the hearing of the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar. This is the first time the APC Chair will be … Read more...
EXCLUSIVE: Biodun Fatoyinbo decides to launch attack on Busola, others … invites DaddyFreeze to interview him – YNaija - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

We have received news that Pastors Biodun and Modele Fatoyinbo are preparing to wrest control of the narrative around the COZA scandal and are currently shopping for journalists to interview them.... Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2XxtfAL Get More Nigeria Metro News
We Transmitted Election Results To Server Using A Code —presiding Officer – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

We Transmitted Election Results To Server Using A Code —presiding Officer by silverbirdng(f): 1:07pm A Presiding Officer during the February 23 presidential election, Mr Adejuyitan Olalekan, told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, on Monday, that he personally transmitted the...
