Davido to make Hollywood debut in ‘Coming to America 2’ - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian international music superstar, Davido, is set to make acting debut in Hollywood, with a performance role in the sequel of the 1988 romantic comedy classic, “Coming To America”. African-American comedian a Read more:
N90bn alleged scandal: Timi Frank sends another message to Osinbajo - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said that now that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sued him, it is time for the RCCG’s pastor to prove several allegations he made against former President...
$157bn left Nigeria illegally between 2003 and 2012, says Buhari - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria lost $157.5 billion to illicit financial flows between 2003 and 2012. He said international laws and other systems make it difficult to repatriate stolen funds. Buhari said this at a high-level event on illicit financial flows (IFFs) which was held on...
Mikel Obi was angry with Gernot Rohr for giving his position to Alex Iwobi and wanted him removed from stating line-up - BBC Reporter reveals - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel wanted Everton playmaker, Alex Iwobi dropped from the starting line-up during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nationsand clashed wit Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr during the tournament, it has been revealed. read more
Presidency Reacts As Nigerians Mock Buhari Over Comments At UN – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The presidency, Wednesday night, said the “online hysteria” against President Muhammadu Buhari over his comments at the ongoing United Nations meetings was unnecessary. Buhari had participated alongside other world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019. The president’s media...
Governor Godwin Obaseki ‘disgraced’ by protesters in New York (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Godwin Obaseki got disgraced by some angry protesters at the 74th United Nations General Assembly he attended with some government officials, after he was spotted walking outside the UN building in New York. The protesters were heard shouting "Obaseki Ole, you have failed and have...
