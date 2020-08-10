In Nigeria News today headlines include
- IGP Bans FSARS, Other Police Tactical Squads From Routine Patrols - Channels Tv
- No one will steal if hands are cut off’ — Smart Adeyemi to introduce bills on Mosaic law - The Cable
- EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Reacts, Vows To Act Swiftly - Nairaland
- Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi Reportedly Expecting Second Child – Olisa.tv
- "Donald Trump Isn't Your Business, Face Your Country...Wizkid Tells Buhari - Instablog9ja
