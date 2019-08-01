Today's News Highlights Include
Bobrisky Promises To Give Tacha N1 Million - Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Popular Cross Dresser has promised to give disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha N1,000,000. Bobrisky has always pledged her support for Tacha,and before now he has even suggested a bank account should be open for Donations. Bobrisky share Tacha’s picture on his instagram Page and wrote...
Osinbajo Is Innocent Of N90b Allegations – CAN President -Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rev Supo Ayokunle, the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over a N90 billion allegation against him. The CAN president made this declaration while speaking during a visit to the Vice President in Abuja on...
Lazy Lagos youths always in my house to beg for free money – Tinubu laments- LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Oluremi Tinubu, the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and wife of a former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said youths of today are lazy and not ready to work. Speaking on a Lagos Television programme on this morning, Tinubu said her New Era Foundation...
INEC disqualifies 14 political parties in Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship polls – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
INEC disqualified the 14 political parties for fielding invalid candidates, the INEC National Commissioner and the Chairman of the Information... Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2lNvcYc Get More Nigeria Political News
What Jonathan’s deputy Sambo said about Kaduna gov El-Rufai – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, on Friday commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for completing the Zaria water expansion project, which has not been upgraded for 42 years. NAN reports that Sambo made the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor in Kaduna. …...
