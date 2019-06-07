Today's News Highlights Include:
Atiku, PDP close case at tribunal – after calling 62 witnesses – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, have closed their case at the presidential election petitions tribunal. Chris Uche, counsel to the petitioners, made the application at the tribunal on Friday. The petitioners called 62 witnesses before they...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Miyetti Allah asks herdsmen to defend themselves against ethnic militia groups – Pulse Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Miyetti Allah says if any herdsman is attacked anywhere in the south, the governor of the state would be held responsible. The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, the umbrella body for Fulani herdsmen.... Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2JGJgvH Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Bandit Commanders Agree To Suspend Attacks In Zamfara | Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Bandits’ commanders in Birnin-Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara have agreed to suspend attacks on the state at a dialogue meeting with the state government and security officials. https://t.co/9JOn0V9vnW
www.nigerianbulletin.com
FG won’t stop prosecution of El-Zakzaky, Buhari tells Shiites – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Warns them over lawlessness, provocative acts President Muhamadu Buhari yesterday told members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, that the government would not stop the prosecution of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-ZakZaky warning them against provocative and lawless acts. The...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Afcon 2019 EXCLUSIVE: We are yet to realise what we’ve done – Algeria star Brahimi – Goal.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A first-half effort in the Cairo International Stadium was enough to hand the Desert Foxes their second continental title. Algeria star Yacine Brahimi said they are yet to understand their historic feat after.... Read more via Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2M2WJ2C Get More Nigeria Sports News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 1.3 MB Views: 1