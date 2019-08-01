Today's News Highlights Include
FG to disengage 200, 000 N-Power beneficiaries - Nairaland
The Federal Government is reportedly working out a plan centered on "disengaging" over 200,000 beneficiaries of the government’s social intervention programme, N-Power. President Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais who disclosed this in an interview on Nigerian...

Oshiomole: Obaseki Jealous Of My Growing Popularity - Vanguard
National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accused the governor of his home state, Edo, of being jealous of his popularity, saying there was no reason to have accuses him of dealing with thugs just because he has a lot of supporters who continue...

You've Handed Presidential Villa To Illegal Occupants – PDP Tells Buhari – Nairaland
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the National Assembly to sanitize the Presidential Villa by probing allegations of illegal allotment of offices and apartments to unauthorised persons, “including scammers and corruption fronts” in Aso Rock..... Read more via Nairaland –...

Nigerian Air Force wings First Female Fighter, Combat Helicopter Pilots, Decorates First Female Air Warrant Officer – BellaNaija
The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday in Abuja winged its first female fighter pilot, first female helicopter pilot and decorated its first female Air Warrant Officer..... Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/33ARblk Get More Nigeria Metro News

BREAKING: Police to probe Lagos station after bail-for-sale investigation - The Cable
The Lagos state police command will investigate Pedro police station over bribery allegations. Frank Mba, Nigerian police spokesman, made this known on ‘Your View’, a breakfast show on TVC, on Wednesday. TheCable had reported the investigation which exposed bribery at the station. Fisayo...

