162,000 Nigerian children died from pneumonia in 2018 – UNICEF - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
An estimated 162,000 Nigerian children died from pneumonia infection in 2018, the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) has said Read more:
BREAKING: Kogi Guber: Policemen teargas IGP Adamu, INEC Chairman, Yakubu, others during peace accord - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and National Commissioners of INEC have been teargassed in Kogi State read more
We need only one Senator per State to cut cost: Rochas Okorocha insists - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha has insisted that the nation must revert to a unicameral system of legislature in order to cut cost. Speaking at a press conference after Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja, he said, Nigerian...
After anti-social media bill, senate proposes new law against 'Hate Speech'- LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A bill to set up a commission for the prohibition of hate speeches has been introduced on the floor of the Senate. The Bill which is sponsored by the former Senate spokesman, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, is listed on the order paper and passed first reading on Tuesday, November 12th. Just last week...
7 private jets, 92 G-wagons’ — What Otedola could have done with historic donation to IDPs - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A few days after his 57th birthday, Femi Otedola, Nigerian multibillionaire and businessman, made history by donating N5 billion for the care of children facing extreme challenges as a result of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast. According to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, this is the...
