Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [06 March, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, March 06, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Jonathan rejected UK’s offer to rescue Chibok girls –Report

    • Buhari calls Obasanjo, Bello, tells gov all is well

    • Fayose seeks phone conversation with Buhari

    • Petroleum ministry faces $8bn judgment liability

    • PDP members have right to seek alternative platform –Markarfi

    • CBN new forex policy fails to excite foreign investors

    • Govt removes 10% contribution on mortgages below N5m

    • Firm to invest $6bn in electricity generation

    • Omatek founder, Florence Seriki, dies at 54

    • Kaduna increases workers pension savings to 20%

    • Diezani/Rivers rerun bribes: INEC to suspend 227 officials this week

    • Tinubu to inaugurate projects in Borno today

    • Four policemen die in Lagos crash

    • Killers of ex-councillor arrested after colleague stole clothes

    • Lagos farmer drowns in well while rescuing goat

    • Fake counsel for suspected thief arrested in court

    • Oluwo convoy vehicle collides with petrol tanker

    • Taraba youth corps member dies from electric shock


      THE NATION:

    • INEC probe panel on N23b bribe: REC got N140m cash

    • Senate uncovers N10tr petroleum industry fraud

    • Speculators lose N100m as CBN pumps dollars into interbank

    • Banks get 24hrs for BTA, PTA requests

    • I’m not under pressure to step down, says Makarfi

    • Fertiliser to cost below N6,000 per bag, says Ogbeh

    • Minister laments poor power supply to Abuja

    • Ezeemo: I’m not afraid of APC, APGA

    • Arik Air introduces N16,000 promo fare

    • Ikeja Electric to cut supply

    • Masari bans unlawful assembly in Katsina

    • #BBNaija: No eviction next Sunday after Uriel, Kemen sent packing


      VANGUARD:

    • Buhari: I am returning soon to continue project of fixing Nigeria

    • Obasanjo, Best President Nigeria Ever Had – Mbang

    • N10m bribery scandal: Court admits statement implicating CCT boss

    • Yoruba Have Benefited Most From Buhari – Shittu, Communications Minister

    • COAS, DSS Boss Order New Officers To Sustain N/East Security

    • Toxic Waste: Don’t Panic, Govt Urges Deltans

    • Banking Sector: Economic Factors Pressure N5.2trn Risk Assets

    • NLC, TUC Write Ebonyi Gov Over Illegal Pension Deduction

    • Lagos Magistrate Orders Journalist Out Of Court

    • Ayade Fetes Bakassi IDPs To Mark 49th Birthday

    • Sokoto Plans Wedding For 100 Couples

    • MADE Marks Int’l Women’s Day With Agric Forum In Benin
     

