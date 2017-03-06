Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, March 06, 2017. PUNCH: Jonathan rejected UK’s offer to rescue Chibok girls –Report Buhari calls Obasanjo, Bello, tells gov all is well Fayose seeks phone conversation with Buhari Petroleum ministry faces $8bn judgment liability PDP members have right to seek alternative platform –Markarfi CBN new forex policy fails to excite foreign investors Govt removes 10% contribution on mortgages below N5m Firm to invest $6bn in electricity generation Omatek founder, Florence Seriki, dies at 54 Kaduna increases workers pension savings to 20% Diezani/Rivers rerun bribes: INEC to suspend 227 officials this week Tinubu to inaugurate projects in Borno today Four policemen die in Lagos crash Killers of ex-councillor arrested after colleague stole clothes Lagos farmer drowns in well while rescuing goat Fake counsel for suspected thief arrested in court Oluwo convoy vehicle collides with petrol tanker Taraba youth corps member dies from electric shock THE NATION: INEC probe panel on N23b bribe: REC got N140m cash Senate uncovers N10tr petroleum industry fraud Speculators lose N100m as CBN pumps dollars into interbank Banks get 24hrs for BTA, PTA requests I’m not under pressure to step down, says Makarfi Fertiliser to cost below N6,000 per bag, says Ogbeh Minister laments poor power supply to Abuja Ezeemo: I’m not afraid of APC, APGA Arik Air introduces N16,000 promo fare Ikeja Electric to cut supply Masari bans unlawful assembly in Katsina #BBNaija: No eviction next Sunday after Uriel, Kemen sent packing VANGUARD: Buhari: I am returning soon to continue project of fixing Nigeria Obasanjo, Best President Nigeria Ever Had – Mbang N10m bribery scandal: Court admits statement implicating CCT boss Yoruba Have Benefited Most From Buhari – Shittu, Communications Minister COAS, DSS Boss Order New Officers To Sustain N/East Security Toxic Waste: Don’t Panic, Govt Urges Deltans Banking Sector: Economic Factors Pressure N5.2trn Risk Assets NLC, TUC Write Ebonyi Gov Over Illegal Pension Deduction Lagos Magistrate Orders Journalist Out Of Court Ayade Fetes Bakassi IDPs To Mark 49th Birthday Sokoto Plans Wedding For 100 Couples MADE Marks Int’l Women’s Day With Agric Forum In Benin