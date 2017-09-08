Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [08 September, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 8, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 08, 2017.

    Punch

    2019: Buhari’s minister in Villa, insists on backing Atiku

    We’ve only recovered 15% of Diezani loot, says Magu

    Sovereign Wealth Fund grows to $2bn

    BoI to fund leather production

    N50,000 bail: Committee meets, quizzes Adejobi, others

    Police arrest dismissed cop, five others for killing Catholic priest

    Strike: FG, ASUU agree on some contentious issues

    Stop sending corrupt ex-govs to Senate, Christian elders tell PDP

    Cholera: Death toll hits 28, N’East infection rises to 837

    Bishop Idowu-Fearon heads Kaduna peace commission

    Salary ‘padders’ behind Benue workers’ strike – Ortom

    Travellers stranded, houses submerged as downpour hits Kogi

    $60m World Bank loan, FG’s initiative – Ahmed

    Ohanaeze, N’Delta leaders back Yoruba’s demand for regional govt

    Anambra poll: Politicians buy voter cards for N5,000

    Bayelsa PDP faults alleged move by Jonathan to hijack party

    Law permits police to collect money for private engagements – Okiro

    Gunmen waylay bus in Rivers, kidnap 19 occupants

    Police demand vehicle from complainant to arrest kidnapper

    The Nation

    Nigerians urged to register for National ID Card

    2019: Anxiety in APC over minister’s Buhari comment

    Anti-graft war now total, says Magu

    Senate vows to expose banks used for MMM fraud

    Resident doctors meet today on peace terms to end strike

    Nurses nationwide threaten strike over allowances, others

    PACAC boss urges senators to publish salaries

    Boko Haram: NAF Operations gulps 1.03m Aviation Fuel

    Southeast governors deny accusing Fed Govt of killing IPOB members

    Fayemi’s lawyer warns Ekiti panel against contempt of court

    Alleged endorsement: Adeyeye resigns as EKSU pro-chancellor

    19 convicts await execution in Niger

    Edo, Singaporean firm mull $50m agro-allied investment

    Dickson applauds accreditation of 10 courses in NDU

    Ogun govt suspends trading at Abiola Stadium

    Elder Manuel is new Baba Aladura

    Vanguard

    Call Sagay to order, stop him from making hate speeches, Senate tells Buhari

    Buhari is APC’s only choice in 2019 – party chieftain

    NEMA Issues Flood Alert To Kogi Communities

    Nigeria Can Achieve 7% GDP With Sufficient Electricity, Says Siemens

    Telecoms sector contributes N1.5trn to GDP in Q2 —Danbatta

    Allegation of $1.2m London house untrue – Sen. Oduah

    Dickson Applauds State Varsity On Accreditation Of Courses

    Olam N20bn Integrated Poultry Feed Mill Set For Commissioning

    Edo House Petitioned Over ATM Dispensing Fake Naira Notes

    Cholera Kills 23 In Borno, 530 Cases Recorded

    Edgal meets Ikorodu stakeholders over kidnapping, Badoo cult, others

    Family Of Slain Delta Man Settles With Firm

    Hajj Reporters Urge NAHCON To Penalise Tour Operators Over Poor Services
     

