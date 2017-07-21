Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers today, 21 July, 2017. Punch Osinbajo proposes N135.6bn virement, wants N46bn spent on Fashola ministry’s projects TSA: Lenders kick as court orders seven banks to remit $793.2m to FG A’court frees Ngilari of fraud, quashes five-year jail term Senate confirms eight RECs, rejects one Govt presents draft MTEF to governors Ajaokuta: Ministry advised Osinbajo against concession to Indian firm Reps probe banks, insurance firms for N7.5tn NHF shortfall Senate okays N200/$ forex discount for hajj pilgrims EFCC seals ex-NDDC director’s mansion over N3bn alleged scam Police arraign 10 hackers for N150m banking fraud $3m allowance: Peacekeepers report ECOWAS to Senate UNIOSUN crisis: NAF begins personnel’s trial PDP proposes to stop chairman from controlling party funds Wrong diagnosis: Medical council asks family to write petition Osinbajo, Onu, Soludo, clerics bid Obiano’s mother farewell Make Yoruba a compulsory subject, Elebuibon urges FG Family of tailor killed by Lagos DPO drops case Fire razes newspaper distributor’s home in Calabar Fake kidnap: Court remands ex-Baale of Shangisa, wife Lagos LG polls: LP confirms alliance with PDP The Nation Another suit wants court to compel FEC to declare Buhari incapacitated Documents expose how “Port Cabal” sleaze Nigeria of over N30 Trillion Fed Govt directs separation of CRK, IRK in new curriculum NDDC revokes 600 contracts Reps seek downward review of electricity tariff INEC asks court to set aside interim order on Melaye’s recall Supreme Court’s verdict sacking me ‘accidental slip, says Rep Hembe Gunmen kidnap UNIABUJA’s Deputy Registrar Bauchi governor sacks cabinet, appoints new SSG Kogi ASUU vows to continue strike Bello: KSU-ASUU hijacked by politicians Kwara NULGE rejects N1b allocation NNPC increases gas-to-power by 64% Vanguard Senate to begin clause by clause debate on Reviewed 1999 Constitution FG Probes NDDC Over N1trn Debt We’re still in talks with Arewa youths — Ohanaeze Youth Council Advocates Of Secession Are Agents Of Disunity – Northern Elders N30trn fraud at ports: Senate gives those involved 4 days to come clean I’ll Use Paris Club Refund To Pay Over N1.5bn Pension Arrears — Okorocha Court orders banks to remit $793m TSA funds Court issues warrant against 6 suspects in robbing of Amuka Tsav Says State Police’ll Bring Anarchy As Governors Renew Bid ASUU Backs Suspension Of 400 Workers At MOUAU ITTF To Live Stream Nigeria Open Rivers Sets Up Legal Unit In 23 LGAs Delta Mortgaged With Borrowing —Utomi Ambode to launch world class Ikeja Bus Terminal 2018 FIFA W/C: Lions’ll Have Eagles For Dinner, Mboma Boasts Cameroon: Boko Haram suspects killed, tortured in custody – Amnesty Mecofinder Unveils App That Connects Car Owners With Competent Mechanics