Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [21 July, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jul 21, 2017 at 7:23 AM. Views count: 47

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers today, 21 July, 2017.

    Punch
    Osinbajo proposes N135.6bn virement, wants N46bn spent on Fashola ministry’s projects

    TSA: Lenders kick as court orders seven banks to remit $793.2m to FG

    A’court frees Ngilari of fraud, quashes five-year jail term

    Senate confirms eight RECs, rejects one

    Govt presents draft MTEF to governors

    Ajaokuta: Ministry advised Osinbajo against concession to Indian firm

    Reps probe banks, insurance firms for N7.5tn NHF shortfall

    Senate okays N200/$ forex discount for hajj pilgrims

    EFCC seals ex-NDDC director’s mansion over N3bn alleged scam

    Police arraign 10 hackers for N150m banking fraud

    $3m allowance: Peacekeepers report ECOWAS to Senate

    UNIOSUN crisis: NAF begins personnel’s trial

    PDP proposes to stop chairman from controlling party funds

    Wrong diagnosis: Medical council asks family to write petition

    Osinbajo, Onu, Soludo, clerics bid Obiano’s mother farewell

    Make Yoruba a compulsory subject, Elebuibon urges FG

    Family of tailor killed by Lagos DPO drops case

    Fire razes newspaper distributor’s home in Calabar

    Fake kidnap: Court remands ex-Baale of Shangisa, wife

    Lagos LG polls: LP confirms alliance with PDP

    The Nation
    Another suit wants court to compel FEC to declare Buhari incapacitated

    Documents expose how “Port Cabal” sleaze Nigeria of over N30 Trillion

    Fed Govt directs separation of CRK, IRK in new curriculum

    NDDC revokes 600 contracts

    Reps seek downward review of electricity tariff

    INEC asks court to set aside interim order on Melaye’s recall

    Supreme Court’s verdict sacking me ‘accidental slip, says Rep Hembe

    Gunmen kidnap UNIABUJA’s Deputy Registrar

    Bauchi governor sacks cabinet, appoints new SSG

    Kogi ASUU vows to continue strike

    Bello: KSU-ASUU hijacked by politicians

    Kwara NULGE rejects N1b allocation

    NNPC increases gas-to-power by 64%

    Vanguard
    Senate to begin clause by clause debate on Reviewed 1999 Constitution

    FG Probes NDDC Over N1trn Debt

    We’re still in talks with Arewa youths — Ohanaeze Youth Council

    Advocates Of Secession Are Agents Of Disunity – Northern Elders

    N30trn fraud at ports: Senate gives those involved 4 days to come clean

    I’ll Use Paris Club Refund To Pay Over N1.5bn Pension Arrears — Okorocha

    Court orders banks to remit $793m TSA funds

    Court issues warrant against 6 suspects in robbing of Amuka

    Tsav Says State Police’ll Bring Anarchy As Governors Renew Bid

    ASUU Backs Suspension Of 400 Workers At MOUAU

    ITTF To Live Stream Nigeria Open

    Rivers Sets Up Legal Unit In 23 LGAs

    Delta Mortgaged With Borrowing —Utomi

    Ambode to launch world class Ikeja Bus Terminal

    2018 FIFA W/C: Lions’ll Have Eagles For Dinner, Mboma Boasts

    Cameroon: Boko Haram suspects killed, tortured in custody – Amnesty

    Mecofinder Unveils App That Connects Car Owners With Competent Mechanics
     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Jul 21, 2017 at 7:23 AM
    #1



    Comments