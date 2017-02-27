Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [27 February, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, February 27, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Contempt: Sheriff asks court to jail Makarfi, Obi, others

    • Assemblies of God Church moves against sacked general superintendent

    • DSS holds ex-gov Suswam over SMG, AK-47, pistol

    • Business registration now 60 days — CAC

    • SON arrests two Chinese for importing N5bn fake tyres

    • Most senior Supreme Court judge should be CJN –Afe Babalola

    • Experts predict further gain as naira hits 445/dollar

    • CBN receives $221.3m fresh bid from 16 banks

    • Shareholders get N30bn stranded dividend

    • 7.34 million workers join Contributory Pension Scheme

    • South East govs meet, unfold plan for regional integration

    • A’Ibom to get war college soon –FG

    • Rivers APC kicks against INEC’s declaration of rerun results

    • Bayelsa approves construction of 360 low-cost houses

    • Two corpers, four others die in auto crash


      THE NATION:

    • UK okays Diezani’s trial for ‘money laundering’

    • Bishop to Akeredolu: don’t waste time probing Mimiko, others

    • 16 banks fund $220m with N72b at Forex forwards

    • Fed Govt underpays GenCos by over N30b monthly

    • Fed Govt to sell N5,000 savings bond to public

    • Four insurance firms pay N24.9m fine

    • Some banks are yet to remit state revenues to TSA, says Minister

    • NAICOM to commence risk-based supervision, capital verification
    • PDP wins Assembly’s, Reps’ seats in Rivers

    • Benue ready for local government autonomy

    • Fed Govt eases visa, travel rules

      VANGUARD:

    • Xenophobic Attack: FG Blasts S-Africa Minister

    • Buhari requests for more N157.75bn to hire additional 350,000 unemployed graduates, says Presidency

    • I’ll run in 2019, if… – Tinubu

    • W-Bank to grant Nigeria $500m loan to assist out- of-school children

    • International creditors to sue FG as AMCON scales down Arik operations by 70%

    • Falana Seeks Elzakzaky, Wife’s Release

    • Queens College extends mid-term break, as authorities probe deaths

    • Benin Kingdom Is Home For All, Oba Of Benin Tells Igbo

    • Banks’ Stocks Account For N1.5trn Investment

    • Orji Kalu, Ananaba Write Ikpeazu Over Unpaid Enitlements

    • CBN To Mop Up N310bn Through Treasury Bills

    • Ayade, ANDP flag off construction of 5,000 housing units for Bakassi returnees

    • Kano govt weds 1,520 couples, moves to ‘sanitise marriage’

    • 26 rescued from ‘strange mental home’ in Osun

    • Don’t kill me, send me to jail, suspected killer of ex-wife’s husband begs
     

