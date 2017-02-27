Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, February 27, 2017. PUNCH: Contempt: Sheriff asks court to jail Makarfi, Obi, others Assemblies of God Church moves against sacked general superintendent DSS holds ex-gov Suswam over SMG, AK-47, pistol Business registration now 60 days — CAC SON arrests two Chinese for importing N5bn fake tyres Most senior Supreme Court judge should be CJN –Afe Babalola Experts predict further gain as naira hits 445/dollar CBN receives $221.3m fresh bid from 16 banks Shareholders get N30bn stranded dividend 7.34 million workers join Contributory Pension Scheme South East govs meet, unfold plan for regional integration A’Ibom to get war college soon –FG Rivers APC kicks against INEC’s declaration of rerun results Bayelsa approves construction of 360 low-cost houses Two corpers, four others die in auto crash THE NATION: UK okays Diezani’s trial for ‘money laundering’ Bishop to Akeredolu: don’t waste time probing Mimiko, others 16 banks fund $220m with N72b at Forex forwards Fed Govt underpays GenCos by over N30b monthly Fed Govt to sell N5,000 savings bond to public Four insurance firms pay N24.9m fine Some banks are yet to remit state revenues to TSA, says Minister NAICOM to commence risk-based supervision, capital verification Fed Govt underpays GenCos by over N30b monthly PDP wins Assembly’s, Reps’ seats in Rivers Benue ready for local government autonomy Fed Govt eases visa, travel rules VANGUARD: Xenophobic Attack: FG Blasts S-Africa Minister Buhari requests for more N157.75bn to hire additional 350,000 unemployed graduates, says Presidency I’ll run in 2019, if… – Tinubu W-Bank to grant Nigeria $500m loan to assist out- of-school children International creditors to sue FG as AMCON scales down Arik operations by 70% Falana Seeks Elzakzaky, Wife’s Release Queens College extends mid-term break, as authorities probe deaths Benin Kingdom Is Home For All, Oba Of Benin Tells Igbo Banks’ Stocks Account For N1.5trn Investment Orji Kalu, Ananaba Write Ikpeazu Over Unpaid Enitlements CBN To Mop Up N310bn Through Treasury Bills Ayade, ANDP flag off construction of 5,000 housing units for Bakassi returnees Kano govt weds 1,520 couples, moves to ‘sanitise marriage’ 26 rescued from ‘strange mental home’ in Osun Don’t kill me, send me to jail, suspected killer of ex-wife’s husband begs