Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [30 January, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, January 30, 2017.

    NEW TELEGRAPH
    • Tension Over Onnoghen’s Fate

    • Why Amaechi Bought Armoured Helicopters – Wike

    • FAAC Demands N111.9bn Outstanding Remittance From NNPC

    • CBN Queries Banks Over Inaccurate Reports

    • Medview Airline To List N15bn Shares On Stock Exchange Tuesday

    • Drug Allegations: I’ve No Case To Answer –Kashamu

    • PDP: Gana Committee Submits Report Tomorrow

    • Chevron Sacks 7,000 Workers In 2016 – Report

    • Atiku: Only Knowledge-Based Economy Can Guarantee Growth

    • Telecoms: Taxes, Licensing Fees, Others Fetch FG N640bn Yearly

    • Fire Guts NNPC Depot In Niger

    PUNCH:
    • El-Rufai should produce herdsmen he offered money - Apostle Suleman

    • Three PDP governors to defect to APC

    • US judgment: We'll push for Kashamu's arrest, says NDLEA

    • Jonathan, Wike, blocked Rivers from taking possession of helicopters

    • China Exim bank approves N408bn for Lagos-Ibadan rail project

    • Vehicle ban: Nigeria loses N1.36bn in one month

    • Three friends abducted during birthday celebration

    • Man steals 20 cement bags day after promotion

    • Twins abandoned over N150,000 bill reunite with mother

    • Ailing Nollywood stars lifted with N3.5m

    • Police foil robbery in Ogun, arrest three

    • Pastor arrested for fraud attempts suicide in cell

    • Oyo amends 71-year-old criminal justice law

    • Police invite warring Ondo Assembly members

    • American moves to enforce N6.6bn judgment against Ajudua

      THE NATION:

    • Trump adamant as world leaders criticise travel ban

    • Polytechnic lecturers begin five day warning strike today

    • CBN queries five banks for manipulating forex rates

    • Eko Distribution Company loses N1b to energy theft

    • Naira devaluation inimical to economic devt, says don

    • CEOs’ confidence rises despite economic uncertainty, says report

    • Reps query police over officers’ deaths, missing ammunition

    • Adeboye’ll inaugurate Rivers Ecumenical Centre in May, says Wike

    • Kashamu: I’ve no case to answer

    • Fani-Kayode asks judge to withdraw from case

    • Orji denies getting pension from Abia govt

    • Agric: Ebonyi to partner 50,000 farmers

      VANGUARD:

    • Delta A-G Takes Over Case Against NUT Officials

    • Ex-Acting PDP Chair Blasts Amaechi Over Buhari’s Health Status

    • Ajimobi Wants Excesses Through Social Media Checked

    • Global Union Plans Assault On Anti-Labour Employers In Nigeria

    • AMCON MD Wins African Best Rated CEO Of The Year Award

    • Kogi State Is Sick – Gov Yahaya Bello

    • 2 Missing Herdsmen Found Dead In Delta

    • Oil, Minerals Producing Areas Develop Blueprint To End N-Delta Crisis

    • Poly Lecturers Begin One Week Warning Strike

    • Investor Recovers N1.5m Illegal Sale Of GTB Shares

    • Okadigbo Group Joins Mega Party

    • Chukwumerije For WTF Coaching Certification In US

    • Ex-Elizade Varsity VC Re-Arraigned

    • Saro-Wiwa Poly female lecturer kidnapped

    • Vigilante operative kills bus driver, shoots self

     

