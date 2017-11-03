Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria:Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 3, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 3, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 3, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Nigeria must prepare for world after oil – Osinbajo

    CBN warns Nigerians over fake website

    Misau: Court can’t stop your probe, Saraki tells IG

    Forgery: FG amends Misau’s charges, adds three more counts

    China disburses $30bn industrialisation fund to Nigeria, others

    NNPC takes crude oil search to Benue

    No automatic ticket for anyone in 2019, says APC

    Aisha Buhari right on Aso Rock clinic —Perm Sec

    EFCC detains Suswam over N23bn Diezani bribe

    EFCC knows where Maina is, says ex-DSS director

    IPOB leaflets: Police arrest Onitsha publishers

    Five scientists win NLNG’s $100,000 science prize

    NAFDAC arraigns Tasty Time MD over unregistered products

    Adeboye, wife rehabilitate 2000 drug addicts

    Anambra politicians storm hospital for Ekwueme

    Half naked Benue women show support for anti-grazing law

    Al-Makura appoints Ombatse adviser as SEMA boss

    NDLEA arrests 48 Katsina students for drug abuse

    Adeleke: Osun govt hails police for inviting Omisore

    Nasarawa Disco powers office with generators

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari presents budget 2018 Nov 7

    Non-indigenes seek abolition of ‘state of origin’ policy

    500 Nigerians in Chinese prison – Abike-Dabiri

    EU backs immunisation in 23 states, FCT with N3.8b

    Senator raises alarm over alleged misuse of $1.35b power sector funds

    EFCC raises panel to grill ex-SGF Lawal, seven others

    N30m ‘Diezani cash’ was for logistics, says ex-INEC official

    Patience Jonathan’s $15.591m case gets new date

    Customs earns N7.8b in 10 months

    Ngige: Buhari’s government has created 7m ‘blue collar’ jobs

    CAN denies endorsing Fayose for president

    Kidnappers release monarch’s wife after collecting N2.5m

    Six persons arrested in Aba over child trafficking

    21 Corps members to repeat service year in Kano

    SON seals warehouse for unwholesome products in Lagos

    Ambode appoints Adesoye HoS

    Journalists’ Day: IPC demands justice for 14 victims

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina

    FEC Set To Approve New Oil, Gas Policies — Osinbajo

    E-Payment Transactions Up 33% To N74.9trn In 2016 — CBN

    2019: Atiku Declares

    Biafra: UN Delegation Meets Ohanaeze Ndigbo

    Don’t fly Ekwueme abroad until his condition stabilizes, doctors advise family

    Ade Ojo named icon of Nigeria auto industry

    Obiano Has Failed In His Primary Duty —Ojiba ACPN Candidate

    Delta Govt To Take Over Operations Of Two Cottage Hospitals

    Assassins kill Kogi labour leader, 2 others

    Obaseki To Commission Hospital, Reconstruct Sobe-Sabongida Road

    Omo-Agege, Oboro face-off over FUPRE Bill uncalled for —Urhobo youths

    Deal directly with us, Delta community tells Heritage Oil

    Keystone Bank Renovates Dodan Barracks Primary School Sick Bay

    Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom
     

