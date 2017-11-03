Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 3, 2017. Headlines from Punch Nigeria must prepare for world after oil – Osinbajo CBN warns Nigerians over fake website Misau: Court can’t stop your probe, Saraki tells IG Forgery: FG amends Misau’s charges, adds three more counts China disburses $30bn industrialisation fund to Nigeria, others NNPC takes crude oil search to Benue No automatic ticket for anyone in 2019, says APC Aisha Buhari right on Aso Rock clinic —Perm Sec EFCC detains Suswam over N23bn Diezani bribe EFCC knows where Maina is, says ex-DSS director IPOB leaflets: Police arrest Onitsha publishers Five scientists win NLNG’s $100,000 science prize NAFDAC arraigns Tasty Time MD over unregistered products Adeboye, wife rehabilitate 2000 drug addicts Anambra politicians storm hospital for Ekwueme Half naked Benue women show support for anti-grazing law Al-Makura appoints Ombatse adviser as SEMA boss NDLEA arrests 48 Katsina students for drug abuse Adeleke: Osun govt hails police for inviting Omisore Nasarawa Disco powers office with generators Headlines from The Nation Buhari presents budget 2018 Nov 7 Non-indigenes seek abolition of ‘state of origin’ policy 500 Nigerians in Chinese prison – Abike-Dabiri EU backs immunisation in 23 states, FCT with N3.8b Senator raises alarm over alleged misuse of $1.35b power sector funds EFCC raises panel to grill ex-SGF Lawal, seven others N30m ‘Diezani cash’ was for logistics, says ex-INEC official Patience Jonathan’s $15.591m case gets new date Customs earns N7.8b in 10 months Ngige: Buhari’s government has created 7m ‘blue collar’ jobs CAN denies endorsing Fayose for president Kidnappers release monarch’s wife after collecting N2.5m Six persons arrested in Aba over child trafficking 21 Corps members to repeat service year in Kano SON seals warehouse for unwholesome products in Lagos Ambode appoints Adesoye HoS Journalists’ Day: IPC demands justice for 14 victims Headlines from Vanguard Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina FEC Set To Approve New Oil, Gas Policies — Osinbajo E-Payment Transactions Up 33% To N74.9trn In 2016 — CBN 2019: Atiku Declares Biafra: UN Delegation Meets Ohanaeze Ndigbo Don’t fly Ekwueme abroad until his condition stabilizes, doctors advise family Ade Ojo named icon of Nigeria auto industry Obiano Has Failed In His Primary Duty —Ojiba ACPN Candidate Delta Govt To Take Over Operations Of Two Cottage Hospitals Assassins kill Kogi labour leader, 2 others Obaseki To Commission Hospital, Reconstruct Sobe-Sabongida Road Omo-Agege, Oboro face-off over FUPRE Bill uncalled for —Urhobo youths Deal directly with us, Delta community tells Heritage Oil Keystone Bank Renovates Dodan Barracks Primary School Sick Bay Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom