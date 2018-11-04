Metro Nigerian man in tears after a schoolgirl he rescued from an accident scene, died in Akwa Ibom – YabaLeftOnline

#1
A Nigerian man is heartbroken after the young girl he rescued from an accident scene in Oron passed away.

Identified as Vincent Tutu, he had initially taken to a Facebook group to solicit for help in identifying the young girl who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle. He …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2DlPgZ0

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top